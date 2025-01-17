1 . TWIL beat Bekaerts in Belgium

The flying visit of the Tinsley Wire Industries team to Belgium on September 6, 1974, resulted in a very satisfactory 2-1 victory. The party of 18 footballers and officials leaving Manchester Airport were in good heart. Tinsley team: Dennis Spruce, Graham Davis, Stuart Morte, Alan Smith, Neil Hailshom, Andy Bell, George Schofield, Jim Mosley, Terry Cupit, George Holland, John Powell, Norman Pearson, Pete Tazzyman, Brian Leniham, Chris Kiddy, Steve Duty. Left at coach entrance is Alf Walker, chairman sports and social club and pvc coating department manager. On the right is Ron Greig, labour consultant. Pic submitted Terry Cupit. Photo: Submitted Terry Cupit