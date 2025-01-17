These photos feature teams from the 1940s to the 1980s. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. TWIL beat Bekaerts in Belgium
The flying visit of the Tinsley Wire Industries team to Belgium on September 6, 1974, resulted in a very satisfactory 2-1 victory. The party of 18 footballers and officials leaving Manchester Airport were in good heart. Tinsley team: Dennis Spruce, Graham Davis, Stuart Morte, Alan Smith, Neil Hailshom, Andy Bell, George Schofield, Jim Mosley, Terry Cupit, George Holland, John Powell, Norman Pearson, Pete Tazzyman, Brian Leniham, Chris Kiddy, Steve Duty. Left at coach entrance is Alf Walker, chairman sports and social club and pvc coating department manager. On the right is Ron Greig, labour consultant. Pic submitted Terry Cupit. Photo: Submitted Terry Cupit
2. Cup winners
Tinsley Wire FC won the Arthur Lee's Cup in 1970 Photo: Submitted
3. Apprentices
Metropolitan-Vickers apprentices football team, 1944 Photo: Submitted
4. B & C
B & C Co-op football team winner of 1952-53 Thursday Amateur League Cup. Back row: Derek Dooley (a fan), H. Honeycomb, Costello, E Wraith, J MacCloud, Ward, Clack. Front row: Green, Skelton, Searson, Bill and Mr Bennett (massage). Submitted by E Wraith Photo: Submitted
