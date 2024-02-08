These wonderful photographs look back at a year in the life of your Sheffield and its residents nearly six decades ago.
They show, among other scenes, the foundation stone being laid for Weston Park Hospital, cars struggling through floodwater at the Steel Peech & Tozer steel works, the old fish market at Shude Hill, and the opening of Pauldens (later Debenhams) on The Moor.
1. Busy crossing
A busy Fargate crossing in 1965 - our picture shows the Austin Reed menswear shop and Richard's ladies fashion shop on the corner of Chapel Walk and Fargate Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Morning paper
The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre, July 18, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Tinsley
The official opening of the Tinsley Marshalling Yards by Lord Beeching, October 29, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. New store
The busy scene in Pauldens new store (later Debenhams), The Moor, Sheffield, on the opening day in 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers