Slum dwellings had been torn down and the new Kelvin flats on Infirmary Road, in Upperthorpe, were completed in 1967.

But the dream of living in the sky soon turned sour as the flats became a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour, and the flats were demolished in 1995.

These retro photos take you back through the short history of the Kelvin flats, from opening to demolition.

1 . Bank The Midland Bank at Kelvin Flats, Sheffield, September 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Aerial view Aerial view of Kelvin Flats, Sheffield, August 3,1994 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Interior A resident walks along one of the grim corridors in the Kelvin Flats Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Gatefield The Gatefield pub at Sheffield's Kelvin Flats. Photo Picture Sheffield/Douglas Axe Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales