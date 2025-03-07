Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos looking back at Sheffield's Kelvin flats

By Jane Salt
Published 7th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST
The towering 1960s concrete estate that made up Sheffield’s Kelvin flats was dubbed the 'streets in the sky'.

Slum dwellings had been torn down and the new Kelvin flats on Infirmary Road, in Upperthorpe, were completed in 1967.

But the dream of living in the sky soon turned sour as the flats became a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour, and the flats were demolished in 1995.

These retro photos take you back through the short history of the Kelvin flats, from opening to demolition.

The Midland Bank at Kelvin Flats, Sheffield, September 1984

1. Bank

The Midland Bank at Kelvin Flats, Sheffield, September 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Aerial view of Kelvin Flats, Sheffield, August 3,1994

2. Aerial view

Aerial view of Kelvin Flats, Sheffield, August 3,1994 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A resident walks along one of the grim corridors in the Kelvin Flats

3. Interior

A resident walks along one of the grim corridors in the Kelvin Flats Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Gatefield pub at Sheffield's Kelvin Flats. Photo Picture Sheffield/Douglas Axe

4. Gatefield

The Gatefield pub at Sheffield's Kelvin Flats. Photo Picture Sheffield/Douglas Axe Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice