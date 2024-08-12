School trips, competitions and much more feature in this colourful gallery of school photos. Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know?
1. Writing the rules
Foxhill Primary School pupils with a collection of the class rules they have written, Nathan Meredith, Rachel Wilson, Donna Hopwood, Daniel Hobson and Kyle Cunningham, May 8, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Bulb planting
Some of the pupils from the Angram Bank School who planted bulbs ready for spring: Daniel Caswell, Leanne Riley, Lauren Green, James Groom, Nicholas Gledhall, Stephanie Ramsey, Louise McCombie and Luke Burkinshaw, November 14, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Community initiative
Pupils from Earl Marshall School training with members of the Sheffield Football Club as part of the new community initative sponsored by McDonalds and Everton FC, November 29, 1997 Photo: Waistell
4. Lanterns
Fir Vale school pupils Kelly Frazer, Tariq Ahmed, Emma Maidment, Bridie Harris-Gibb, Irfan Khaliq, Vaseem Ali and Saif Choudhry with some of the lanterns they will be carrying at the opening of the refurbished Peace gardens, December 7, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson
