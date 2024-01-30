News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos looking back at Dore & Totley from 1920s to 2000s

Our retro gallery of photographs looks back through the years at Dore and Totley
By Jane Salt
Published 30th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

From the 1920s to the early 2000s, here we take a look back at the people and places in the Sheffield villages of Dore and Totley.

The opening of Furniss Avenue, Dore, in 1929

1. Opening Day

The opening of Furniss Avenue, Dore, in 1929 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

It's showtime for the Dore School of Performance Arts in 1984. Photo submitted by Bobbie Drakeford

2. Showtime

It's showtime for the Dore School of Performance Arts in 1984. Photo submitted by Bobbie Drakeford Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sledging in Totley in 1958 - photo taken by Arthur Benjamin and submitted by Brenda Titterton

3. Sledging

Sledging in Totley in 1958 - photo taken by Arthur Benjamin and submitted by Brenda Titterton Photo: Submitted

Dore and Totley Railway Station pictured in November 1970

4. Station

Dore and Totley Railway Station pictured in November 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

