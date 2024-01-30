From the 1920s to the early 2000s, here we take a look back at the people and places in the Sheffield villages of Dore and Totley.
1. Opening Day
The opening of Furniss Avenue, Dore, in 1929 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Showtime
It's showtime for the Dore School of Performance Arts in 1984. Photo submitted by Bobbie Drakeford Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Sledging
Sledging in Totley in 1958 - photo taken by Arthur Benjamin and submitted by Brenda Titterton Photo: Submitted
4. Station
Dore and Totley Railway Station pictured in November 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers