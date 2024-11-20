Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos celebrating the best of junior sport in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Nov 2024, 06:45 GMT
Today we’re looking back at Sheffield’s sporting youngsters from the 1990s.

Angling, football, netball, ice hockey and more are all featured in this Retro gallery of photographs from the 1990s. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Adam Williams (right) winner of the Doug Dey Trophy with some of his classmates of 8HT at Myers Grove School, June 12, 1996

1. Trophy

Adam Williams (right) winner of the Doug Dey Trophy with some of his classmates of 8HT at Myers Grove School, June 12, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Sheffield Federation for School Sports, Handsworth Grange School, Handsworth. The winners line up for their picture, October 15, 1999

2. School Sports

Sheffield Federation for School Sports, Handsworth Grange School, Handsworth. The winners line up for their picture, October 15, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

Photo Sales
Sheffield Schools FA awards at Handsowrth WMC. Pictured the boys U-13 team, with captain, Chris Shirtcliffe (left), June 1998

3. U-13 team

Sheffield Schools FA awards at Handsowrth WMC. Pictured the boys U-13 team, with captain, Chris Shirtcliffe (left), June 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
South Yorkshire Netball Junior Squad, pictured, back row: J.Temple, H.Wilson, K.Hughes, R.Patrick, J.Lee, L.Skillington. Front row: D.Rasbuary, V.Doyle, G.Newboult, D.Bint and T.Roddis. February 1997

4. Junior Squad

South Yorkshire Netball Junior Squad, pictured, back row: J.Temple, H.Wilson, K.Hughes, R.Patrick, J.Lee, L.Skillington. Front row: D.Rasbuary, V.Doyle, G.Newboult, D.Bint and T.Roddis. February 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldANGLING
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice