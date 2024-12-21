Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic Christmas photos showing carol singing through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 21st Dec 2024, 07:30 GMT
These lovely pictures take a look back at Sheffield folk enjoying singing Christmas carols over the years.

It’s time to get in the Christmas spirit, and what better way but to join in with a festive Carol sing.

Singing Christmas Carols at a Christingle Service at Sheffield Cathedral in December 1990

1. Christingle

Singing Christmas Carols at a Christingle Service at Sheffield Cathedral in December 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

St Marie's school choir singing Christmas Carols outside the Somerfield store, Broomhill, in aid of the Imperial Cancer Research fund, December 3, 1996

2. Singing for charity

St Marie's school choir singing Christmas Carols outside the Somerfield store, Broomhill, in aid of the Imperial Cancer Research fund, December 3, 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Pictured, left to right, are Catherine Coyne, Sophie Longstone, Liana O' Sullivan, Joanne Allott at the St.John's , Deepcar, Christingle and Carol Service, December 1996

3. Christingle and Carols

Pictured, left to right, are Catherine Coyne, Sophie Longstone, Liana O' Sullivan, Joanne Allott at the St.John's , Deepcar, Christingle and Carol Service, December 1996 Photo: Steve Ellis

Pictured at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge, where the Worrall Male Voice Choir was singing Christmas Carols in the bar, December 13, 1998

4. Male Voice Choir

Pictured at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge, where the Worrall Male Voice Choir was singing Christmas Carols in the bar, December 13, 1998 Photo: Waistell

