1. Christingle
Singing Christmas Carols at a Christingle Service at Sheffield Cathedral in December 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Singing for charity
St Marie's school choir singing Christmas Carols outside the Somerfield store, Broomhill, in aid of the Imperial Cancer Research fund, December 3, 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings
3. Christingle and Carols
Pictured, left to right, are Catherine Coyne, Sophie Longstone, Liana O' Sullivan, Joanne Allott at the St.John's , Deepcar, Christingle and Carol Service, December 1996 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Male Voice Choir
Pictured at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge, where the Worrall Male Voice Choir was singing Christmas Carols in the bar, December 13, 1998 Photo: Waistell
