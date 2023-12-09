News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 memorable photos showing people enjoying a night out in the city, from Lounge to Bed

Whether it was in a pub, restaurant, or nightclub, our gallery of photographs looks back at Sheffield folk having a good time through the years
By Jane Salt
Published 9th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The venues featured include Coast on West Street, Red Deer pub on Pitt Street, Lounge on Glossop Road, Goodfellas, Ranmoor Inn, and the old Bed nightclub on London Road.

Can you recognise anyone you know in these retro images?

Pictured at the Red Deer Pub, Pitt Street, Sheffield, where members of the Seven Hills Women's Institute were taking part in a festive goodies tasting in December 2011

1. Festive treat

Pictured at the Red Deer Pub, Pitt Street, Sheffield, where members of the Seven Hills Women's Institute were taking part in a festive goodies tasting in December 2011 Photo: Steve.Parkin

At the Fox and Founds they held a half way to Christmas party with an Australian theme - pictured are, left to right, Sue Shaw, landlady Dee Wriglesworth and Diane Playfair, July 1996

2. Half way to Christmas

At the Fox and Founds they held a half way to Christmas party with an Australian theme - pictured are, left to right, Sue Shaw, landlady Dee Wriglesworth and Diane Playfair, July 1996 Photo: R Ingram

Pictured, left to right, Carl Peat, Vicky Wagstaff, Haqui Wadham and Tracey Cohen outside the Hen and Chickens pub, Castle Green, December 24, 2008

3. Hen & Chickens

Pictured, left to right, Carl Peat, Vicky Wagstaff, Haqui Wadham and Tracey Cohen outside the Hen and Chickens pub, Castle Green, December 24, 2008 Photo: Roger Nadal

Laura, Laura, and Anna, all freshers experiencing Sheffield nightlife in 2003

4. Freshers

Laura, Laura, and Anna, all freshers experiencing Sheffield nightlife in 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

