Whether it was in a pub, restaurant, or nightclub, our gallery of photographs looks back at Sheffield folk having a good time through the years
The venues featured include Coast on West Street, Red Deer pub on Pitt Street, Lounge on Glossop Road, Goodfellas, Ranmoor Inn, and the old Bed nightclub on London Road.
Can you recognise anyone you know in these retro images?
1. Festive treat
Pictured at the Red Deer Pub, Pitt Street, Sheffield, where members of the Seven Hills Women's Institute were taking part in a festive goodies tasting in December 2011 Photo: Steve.Parkin
2. Half way to Christmas
At the Fox and Founds they held a half way to Christmas party with an Australian theme - pictured are, left to right, Sue Shaw, landlady Dee Wriglesworth and Diane Playfair, July 1996 Photo: R Ingram
3. Hen & Chickens
Pictured, left to right, Carl Peat, Vicky Wagstaff, Haqui Wadham and Tracey Cohen outside the Hen and Chickens pub, Castle Green, December 24, 2008 Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Freshers
Laura, Laura, and Anna, all freshers experiencing Sheffield nightlife in 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch