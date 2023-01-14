Last orders may have been called on some of these pubs years ago – but which of these closed pubs can you remember?
Over the years so many pubs have closed but here are 15 pictures to take you back to the bar.
1. The Albert
The Albert was situated at 1-3 Division Street. This pub closed in 1988 and was subsequently demolished
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
2. The Athol Hotel
The Athol Hotel was situated at 19 Charles Street. The above photo shows the rear entrance.
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
3. The Barleycorn
The Barleycorn was situated on Cambridge Street. Following closure this pub has been used as the City Bar and Henrys Bar.
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
4. The Bell Hotel
The Bell Hotel was situated on Fitzalan Square. This pub closed in 1974.
Photo: closedpubs.co.uk