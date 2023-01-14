News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 lost Sheffield city centre pubs, including The Athol Hotel, The Barleycorn and The Bell Hotel

Last orders may have been called on some of these pubs years ago – but which of these closed pubs can you remember?

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

Over the years so many pubs have closed but here are 15 pictures to take you back to the bar.

1. The Albert

The Albert was situated at 1-3 Division Street. This pub closed in 1988 and was subsequently demolished

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

2. The Athol Hotel

The Athol Hotel was situated at 19 Charles Street. The above photo shows the rear entrance.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

3. The Barleycorn

The Barleycorn was situated on Cambridge Street. Following closure this pub has been used as the City Bar and Henrys Bar.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

4. The Bell Hotel

The Bell Hotel was situated on Fitzalan Square. This pub closed in 1974.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

