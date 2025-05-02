Children at play at the Clifford School, Psalter Lane, in the 1920sChildren at play at the Clifford School, Psalter Lane, in the 1920s
Sheffield retro: 15 fascinating photos looking back at old Sheffield in days gone by

By Jane Salt
Published 2nd May 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 11:14 BST
These photos from our archive offer a fascinating insight into life in Sheffield in days gone by.

Our nostalgic trip takes in pubs, steelworkers, street scenes, transport and more.

Enjoy the trip to a bygone era.

The Hampden View Hotel, Greaves Street/Langsett Road, Sheffield. The pub closed in 1972

1. Hampden View

The Hampden View Hotel, Greaves Street/Langsett Road, Sheffield. The pub closed in 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Platelayers at Steel Peech & Tozer, December 4, 1935

2. Platelayers

Platelayers at Steel Peech & Tozer, December 4, 1935 Photo: W.Horne

The News Theatre in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in the 1950s

3. Cinema

The News Theatre in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in the 1950s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Binghams Potted Meat transport fleet at Sheffield Autoways (1931) Limited

4. Binghams

Binghams Potted Meat transport fleet at Sheffield Autoways (1931) Limited Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

