Ecclesall Road is probably Sheffield’s most famous shopping street outside of the city centre.

The thriving thoroughfare has changed considerably over the years – as these photos of some of the much-loved shops during the 80s and 90s, and the characters who ran them at the time, show.

This retro photo gallery includes fashion stores, jewellers, confectioners and other businesses which drew shoppers to the teeming thoroughfare more than two decades ago. Take a trip down memory lane and see how many of the shops pictured you recall.

All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Family jewellery firm Jeweller Ernest Skinner, son of Osbert Skinner, at the family business on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in 1982

Sale E.H. Armytage and Sons, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in February 1980

Farm shop Bridge Farm Shop butchers on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

Health food shop Nature's Trail health food shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in November 1982