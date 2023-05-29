News you can trust since 1887
Ecclesall Road is probably Sheffield’s most famous shopping street outside of the city centre.
By Robert Cumber
Published 29th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The thriving thoroughfare has changed considerably over the years – as these photos of some of the much-loved shops during the 80s and 90s, and the characters who ran them at the time, show.

This retro photo gallery includes fashion stores, jewellers, confectioners and other businesses which drew shoppers to the teeming thoroughfare more than two decades ago. Take a trip down memory lane and see how many of the shops pictured you recall.

All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Jeweller Ernest Skinner, son of Osbert Skinner, at the family business on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in 1982

1. Family jewellery firm

Jeweller Ernest Skinner, son of Osbert Skinner, at the family business on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in 1982 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

E.H. Armytage and Sons, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in February 1980

2. Sale

E.H. Armytage and Sons, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in February 1980 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Bridge Farm Shop butchers on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

3. Farm shop

Bridge Farm Shop butchers on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Nature's Trail health food shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in November 1982

4. Health food shop

Nature's Trail health food shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in November 1982 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

