Sheffield retro: 15 classic photos showing the lost shops of Ecclesall Road - and the characters who ran them
Ecclesall Road is probably Sheffield’s most famous shopping street outside of the city centre.
By Robert Cumber
Published 29th May 2023, 04:45 BST
The thriving thoroughfare has changed considerably over the years – as these photos of some of the much-loved shops during the 80s and 90s, and the characters who ran them at the time, show.
This retro photo gallery includes fashion stores, jewellers, confectioners and other businesses which drew shoppers to the teeming thoroughfare more than two decades ago. Take a trip down memory lane and see how many of the shops pictured you recall.
All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
