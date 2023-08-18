As Sheffield city centre undergoes a dramatic £480 million transformation, these photos show how much it has changed in years gone by.
1. Fargate
A view of a bustling Fargate circa 1930s with Cole Brothers department store on the right, and Austin Reed menswear, Thorpe's Cafe and Restaurant, and many other shops on the left Photo: Submitted
2. Fitzalan Square
Taxis line up in this view of Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, with the Cartoon Cinema (later the Classic Cinema) on the right, circa 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Sunday papers
The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre, July 18, 1965
The Bell public house and Wigfalls can be seen in the background Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Alleyway
Change Alley, Sheffield, which ran from High Street to Norfolk Street, with Thomas A Ashton Limited, Engineers, on the left, and Thornton's Chocolate Kabin on the right, May 3, 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers