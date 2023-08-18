News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

Sheffield retro: 15 black and white photos looking back at Sheffield city centre from 1930s to 1970s

As Sheffield city centre undergoes a dramatic £480 million transformation, these photos show how much it has changed in years gone by.
By Jane Salt
Published 18th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

From the 1930s to the 1970s, here we take a nostalgic look back in time around our city centre over the decades.

A view of a bustling Fargate circa 1930s with Cole Brothers department store on the right, and Austin Reed menswear, Thorpe's Cafe and Restaurant, and many other shops on the left

1. Fargate

A view of a bustling Fargate circa 1930s with Cole Brothers department store on the right, and Austin Reed menswear, Thorpe's Cafe and Restaurant, and many other shops on the left Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Taxis line up in this view of Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, with the Cartoon Cinema (later the Classic Cinema) on the right, circa 1960

2. Fitzalan Square

Taxis line up in this view of Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, with the Cartoon Cinema (later the Classic Cinema) on the right, circa 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre, July 18, 1965 The Bell public house and Wigfalls can be seen in the background

3. Sunday papers

The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre, July 18, 1965 The Bell public house and Wigfalls can be seen in the background Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Change Alley, Sheffield, which ran from High Street to Norfolk Street, with Thomas A Ashton Limited, Engineers, on the left, and Thornton's Chocolate Kabin on the right, May 3, 1960

4. Alleyway

Change Alley, Sheffield, which ran from High Street to Norfolk Street, with Thomas A Ashton Limited, Engineers, on the left, and Thornton's Chocolate Kabin on the right, May 3, 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield