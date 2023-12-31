Sheffield retro: 15 amazing photos capturing legendary New Year's Eve Gatecrasher party at Don Valley stadium
It has gone down in history as one of the most legendary nights in Sheffield clubbing history.
By Robert Cumber
Published 31st Dec 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:17 GMT
Revellers waved farewell to 1999 in style at the special Gatecrasher Millennium party at Don Valley stadium 24 years ago.
These amazing photos capture the thrill of that special event for those lucky enough to have been there, including some of the amazing outfits as clubbers danced the night – and the old millennium – away.
Were you there that night? Do you have any memories of the big New Year’s Eve party which brought 1999 to a close, or of other Gatecrasher nights?
