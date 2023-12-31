News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 amazing photos capturing legendary New Year's Eve Gatecrasher party at Don Valley stadium

It has gone down in history as one of the most legendary nights in Sheffield clubbing history.
By Robert Cumber
Published 31st Dec 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:17 GMT

Revellers waved farewell to 1999 in style at the special Gatecrasher Millennium party at Don Valley stadium 24 years ago.

These amazing photos capture the thrill of that special event for those lucky enough to have been there, including some of the amazing outfits as clubbers danced the night – and the old millennium – away.

Were you there that night? Do you have any memories of the big New Year’s Eve party which brought 1999 to a close, or of other Gatecrasher nights?

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. From Doncaster are, left to right, Carly Ball, 20, Roz De-aragues, 21, Adele Williams,20 and Dave Twomey, 20.

1. Ushering in the new millennium

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. From Doncaster are, left to right, Carly Ball, 20, Roz De-aragues, 21, Adele Williams,20 and Dave Twomey, 20. Photo: Andrew Partridge

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event.

2. Celebrating New Year's Eve with friends

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. Photo: Andrew Partridge

Millennium revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. Pictured are Claire Rochfort and Annabel Rochfort

3. Fairy magic

Millennium revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. Pictured are Claire Rochfort and Annabel Rochfort Photo: Andrew Partridge

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event.

4. On the dancefloor

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. Photo: Andrew Partridge

