It has gone down in history as one of the most legendary nights in Sheffield clubbing history.

Revellers waved farewell to 1999 in style at the special Gatecrasher Millennium party at Don Valley stadium 24 years ago.

These amazing photos capture the thrill of that special event for those lucky enough to have been there, including some of the amazing outfits as clubbers danced the night – and the old millennium – away.

Were you there that night? Do you have any memories of the big New Year’s Eve party which brought 1999 to a close, or of other Gatecrasher nights?

1 . Ushering in the new millennium Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. From Doncaster are, left to right, Carly Ball, 20, Roz De-aragues, 21, Adele Williams,20 and Dave Twomey, 20. Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating New Year's Eve with friends Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales

3 . Fairy magic Millennium revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. Pictured are Claire Rochfort and Annabel Rochfort Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales

4 . On the dancefloor Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales