Sheffield retro: 14 photos show the classic old high street, with shops from Woolworths to C&A and Redgates

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
We’ve lost a lot of shops in Sheffield over the years including Woolworths, C&A, Robert Brothers, BHS and Redgates.

In the gallery below, we take a look at just how much shopping in Sheffield has changed over the years.

Walsh’s on the High Street back in the 1950s had an orchestra playing at lunch time.

Do you remember any of these historic shops? Do you remember any which are missing from the gallery?

. Bargain hunt

. Different-look Moor

. "Orchestra daily"

. What is it, mum?

. Busy High Street

