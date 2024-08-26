In the gallery below, we take a look at just how much shopping in Sheffield has changed over the years.

Walsh’s on the High Street back in the 1950s had an orchestra playing at lunch time.

Do you remember any of these historic shops? Do you remember any which are missing from the gallery?

1 . Different-look Moor The Moor, Sheffield, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Paulden's in February 1966 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Bargain hunt A busy sale scene in the gents department at Walsh's Department Store, High Street, Sheffield in January 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . "Orchestra daily" The John Walsh department store in Sheffield High Street in 1950 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales