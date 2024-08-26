In the gallery below, we take a look at just how much shopping in Sheffield has changed over the years.
Walsh’s on the High Street back in the 1950s had an orchestra playing at lunch time.
Do you remember any of these historic shops? Do you remember any which are missing from the gallery?
. Bargain hunt
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
. Different-look Moor
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
. "Orchestra daily"
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
. What is it, mum?
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
. Busy High Street
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
1. Different-look Moor
The Moor, Sheffield, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Paulden's in February 1966 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Bargain hunt
A busy sale scene in the gents department at Walsh's Department Store, High Street, Sheffield in January 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. "Orchestra daily"
The John Walsh department store in Sheffield High Street in 1950 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. What is it, mum?
A robot outside Hamley's Toy Shop on the Moor, Sheffield c1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers