14 colourful photos show people enjoying a night out on the town in Sheffield during the noughties.
From the Boardwalk to the Varsity bar, here we take a look back at revellers having a good time. Do you recognise anyone you know in our Retro gallery?
1. Tribute night
Pictured at Under the Boardwalk, Snig Hill, Sheffield, where an Elvis tribute night was held. Seen are fans and lookalikes at the club. Left to right are: Steve Cutforth, Brian Froggatt, John Burrows, Becky Selwood, Brenda Cutforth, Ed Kelly, and Carole Froggatt, August 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Brannigans
Denton Wilson as James Brown gets the crowd going at 'Stardom in their Eyes', Brannigans, Centertainment, Sheffield, October 15, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)
3. Crowd
The crowd enjoying the night at 'Stardom In their Eyes', Brannigans, Centertainment, Sheffield, October 15, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)
4. Alcohol free
From left, Kate Balanger and Sarah Khan at 'Fat Lip' @ the Corporation, an underage night taking place early on a Saturday evening, giving young people the chance to enjoy music in an alcohol free environment, March 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch