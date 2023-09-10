News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 photos of people on a big night out in the noughties, including Republic and Corporation

14 colourful photos show people enjoying a night out on the town in Sheffield during the noughties.
By Jane Salt
Published 10th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

From the Boardwalk to the Varsity bar, here we take a look back at revellers having a good time. Do you recognise anyone you know in our Retro gallery?

Pictured at Under the Boardwalk, Snig Hill, Sheffield, where an Elvis tribute night was held. Seen are fans and lookalikes at the club. Left to right are: Steve Cutforth, Brian Froggatt, John Burrows, Becky Selwood, Brenda Cutforth, Ed Kelly, and Carole Froggatt, August 2002

1. Tribute night

Pictured at Under the Boardwalk, Snig Hill, Sheffield, where an Elvis tribute night was held. Seen are fans and lookalikes at the club. Left to right are: Steve Cutforth, Brian Froggatt, John Burrows, Becky Selwood, Brenda Cutforth, Ed Kelly, and Carole Froggatt, August 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell

Denton Wilson as James Brown gets the crowd going at 'Stardom in their Eyes', Brannigans, Centertainment, Sheffield, October 15, 2002

2. Brannigans

Denton Wilson as James Brown gets the crowd going at 'Stardom in their Eyes', Brannigans, Centertainment, Sheffield, October 15, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

The crowd enjoying the night at 'Stardom In their Eyes', Brannigans, Centertainment, Sheffield, October 15, 2002

3. Crowd

The crowd enjoying the night at 'Stardom In their Eyes', Brannigans, Centertainment, Sheffield, October 15, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

From left, Kate Balanger and Sarah Khan at 'Fat Lip' @ the Corporation, an underage night taking place early on a Saturday evening, giving young people the chance to enjoy music in an alcohol free environment, March 2003

4. Alcohol free

From left, Kate Balanger and Sarah Khan at 'Fat Lip' @ the Corporation, an underage night taking place early on a Saturday evening, giving young people the chance to enjoy music in an alcohol free environment, March 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

