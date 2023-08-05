News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Sheffield retro: 14 photos of people enjoying a big night out, including The Leadmill, Cavendish and City Hall

Sheffield has no shortage of great pubs and clubs where you can unwind or cut loose on the dance floor.
By Jane Salt
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This retro photo gallery features 14 of the best pictures from The Star’s archives of people enjoying a big night out in the city over the last 20 years. The Leadmill, Sheffield City Hall, The Cavendish and Varsity are among the venues featured.

Heading into Sheffield city centre on a night out, as the Covid-19 rates in the north of England rose and the pubs and restaurants were expected to close, October 2020

1. Before the pubs closed

Heading into Sheffield city centre on a night out, as the Covid-19 rates in the north of England rose and the pubs and restaurants were expected to close, October 2020 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
'Giving it all at the City Hall', Friday, April 23, 2004

2. Dancing Queen

'Giving it all at the City Hall', Friday, April 23, 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
At the Cavendish were, left to right: Dave Basak, Taffy Guscott and Karen D'Souza, November 2003

3. Cavendish

At the Cavendish were, left to right: Dave Basak, Taffy Guscott and Karen D'Souza, November 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
Sheffield’s gin lovers raised a glass to St Luke’s Hospice and raised more than £2,000 for one of Sheffield’s best loved charities, March 2018

4. All in a good cause

Sheffield’s gin lovers raised a glass to St Luke’s Hospice and raised more than £2,000 for one of Sheffield’s best loved charities, March 2018 Photo: John Highfield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldCity Hall