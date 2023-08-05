Sheffield retro: 14 photos of people enjoying a big night out, including The Leadmill, Cavendish and City Hall
Sheffield has no shortage of great pubs and clubs where you can unwind or cut loose on the dance floor.
By Jane Salt
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
This retro photo gallery features 14 of the best pictures from The Star’s archives of people enjoying a big night out in the city over the last 20 years. The Leadmill, Sheffield City Hall, The Cavendish and Varsity are among the venues featured.
