News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on

Sheffield retro: 14 photos looking back at the Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala

The Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala was a popular event in the city calendar from the 1970s to the 1990s.
By Jane Salt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The Star was once one of the driving forces behind a huge city motor show and family gala that attracted thousands of visitors every year. A search of our archives brings you these 14 retro pictures of people enjoying the gala in the 80s and 90s.

The crowds enjoying the Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala at Graves Park in July 1990

1. Crowds

The crowds enjoying the Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala at Graves Park in July 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
People admire the cars on display at the Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala at Graves Park, July 1990

2. Display

People admire the cars on display at the Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala at Graves Park, July 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A line of cars heads to the Sheffield Motor Show & Family Gala at Graves Park in 1986

3. On the way

A line of cars heads to the Sheffield Motor Show & Family Gala at Graves Park in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The White Rabbit is enjoying the Mad Hatter's Tea Party during the children's fancy dress parade at the Gala in Graves Park in 1990

4. White Rabbit

The White Rabbit is enjoying the Mad Hatter's Tea Party during the children's fancy dress parade at the Gala in Graves Park in 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sheffield