Sheffield retro: 14 photos looking back at the Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala
The Sheffield Motor Show and Family Gala was a popular event in the city calendar from the 1970s to the 1990s.
By Jane Salt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
The Star was once one of the driving forces behind a huge city motor show and family gala that attracted thousands of visitors every year. A search of our archives brings you these 14 retro pictures of people enjoying the gala in the 80s and 90s.
