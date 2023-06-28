We’ve opened up our archive and found these 15 sports day photos captiring happy childhood memories.
It’s the time of year when schools across the city will be hosting their sports days.
Who remembers the sack race and eggs and spoon race?
Can you spot yourself in our photos or anyone you know?
1. Sprint
Oughtibridge Sports Day at Coronation Park. Pictured is Joseph Piggott (right) winning the Year 2 sprint (June 2002) Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Heave!
Pupils take the strain in the tug-of-war at the All Saints School sports day (June 2005) Photo: Dean Atkins staff
3. Ann's Grove
Approximately 300 children participated in the Ann's Grove Primary School’s sports day, organised and delivered by Sheffield FC’s community coaches (July 2008) Photo: [email protected]
4. Olympic champion
Birkdale pupils receive certificates from former Olympic champion Ann Brightwell, nee Packer, at the school's sports day (July 1997) Photo: Submitted