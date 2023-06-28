News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic sports day photos capturing happy childhood memories

We’ve opened up our archive and found these 15 sports day photos captiring happy childhood memories.
By Jane Salt
Published 28th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

It’s the time of year when schools across the city will be hosting their sports days.

Who remembers the sack race and eggs and spoon race?

Can you spot yourself in our photos or anyone you know?

Oughtibridge Sports Day at Coronation Park. Pictured is Joseph Piggott (right) winning the Year 2 sprint (June 2002)

1. Sprint

Oughtibridge Sports Day at Coronation Park. Pictured is Joseph Piggott (right) winning the Year 2 sprint (June 2002) Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Pupils take the strain in the tug-of-war at the All Saints School sports day (June 2005)

2. Heave!

Pupils take the strain in the tug-of-war at the All Saints School sports day (June 2005) Photo: Dean Atkins staff

Photo Sales
Approximately 300 children participated in the Ann's Grove Primary School’s sports day, organised and delivered by Sheffield FC’s community coaches (July 2008)

3. Ann's Grove

Approximately 300 children participated in the Ann's Grove Primary School’s sports day, organised and delivered by Sheffield FC’s community coaches (July 2008) Photo: [email protected]

Photo Sales
Birkdale pupils receive certificates from former Olympic champion Ann Brightwell, nee Packer, at the school's sports day (July 1997)

4. Olympic champion

Birkdale pupils receive certificates from former Olympic champion Ann Brightwell, nee Packer, at the school's sports day (July 1997) Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sheffield