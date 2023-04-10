These photos show daily life at schools around Sheffield during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of the youngsters pictured may now have their own children attending those same schools today.

Many of the schools have hardly changed, from the outside at least, though the lessons and technology have undoubtedly moved on. Other schools have seen major changes in the years since these photos were taken. This retro photo gallery also includes photos of some of the teachers you may remember from your time at school, or your children’s.