Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic photos of schools during the 80s and 90s, including Southey Green and Pye Bank

Your school days shape you for life, with the friendships forged there and the teachers who inspired you living long in the memory.

By Robert Cumber
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

These photos show daily life at schools around Sheffield during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of the youngsters pictured may now have their own children attending those same schools today.

Many of the schools have hardly changed, from the outside at least, though the lessons and technology have undoubtedly moved on. Other schools have seen major changes in the years since these photos were taken. This retro photo gallery also includes photos of some of the teachers you may remember from your time at school, or your children’s.

The schools shown include Broomhill Infant School, Carbrook School, Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School and many more. All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Pupils at Southey Green School, on Longley Avenue, Sheffield, in 1989

1. Southey Green School

Pupils at Southey Green School, on Longley Avenue, Sheffield, in 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Carfield School, on Argyle Road, in Meersbrook, Sheffield, in 1990

2. Carfield School

Carfield School, on Argyle Road, in Meersbrook, Sheffield, in 1990 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Children at Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, on High Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, in 1986

3. Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School

Children at Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, on High Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, in 1986 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Children in graduation outfits at Tinsley School, on Siemens Close, Sheffield. The exact date of this photo is unknown

4. Tinsley School

Children in graduation outfits at Tinsley School, on Siemens Close, Sheffield. The exact date of this photo is unknown Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

