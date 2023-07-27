News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
United’s Francis situation clarified as former trialist set for move

Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic photos of school days in and around the city over the decades

Some say your school days are the best days of your life...some disagree.
By Jane Salt
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:13 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 18:13 BST

Whether you loved or loathed school, you will certainly have plenty of memories of your days in the classroom, on the playground, playing sport and on school trips.

We have searched our archives to bring you these 14 pictures of life in schools in and around Sheffield in 1990.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

The Lord Mayor joins the clean-up campaign at Gleadless School - October 8, 1990

1. Clean-up

The Lord Mayor joins the clean-up campaign at Gleadless School - October 8, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Abbeydale School pupils celebrate their centenary with a giant birthday card - November 13, 1990

2. Centenary

Abbeydale School pupils celebrate their centenary with a giant birthday card - November 13, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The opening of the new playground at Westways Nursery School, Sheffield - September 10, 1990

3. New playground

The opening of the new playground at Westways Nursery School, Sheffield - September 10, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Pupils of All Saints School get involved with a litter pick in the school grounds - May 1990

4. Litter

Pupils of All Saints School get involved with a litter pick in the school grounds - May 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sheffield