Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic photos of nights out at Sheffield pubs over the years

Punters are pictured celebrating an England goal, enjoying a night at the races, or just having a drink with friends.
By Jane Salt
Published 18th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Here we take a look back at Sheffield folk enjoying a night out at the pub in years gone by

Can you recognise anyone you know in this retro photo gallery?

1. Night at the races

Barry Galloway (centre) cheers on his horse with other locals at the Racing Club night in the tent at The Sherwood pub, Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, March 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Bar staff

Bar staff, left, Angela Ansell and Laura Bunting watch the races at the Racing Club night with locals in the tent at The Sherwood pub, Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, March 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal

3. Pub crawl

'Pub Crawlers' Max Bellamy, Dave Smith and Eric Carline who claim to have supped in every pub in Sheffield, February 2005 Photo: Barry Richardson

4. Stars

Pictured at the Punch Bowl, Gleadless Common, Sheffield, where a Stars In Their Eyes concert was held to raise cash for Weston Park Cancer Unit. Seen are the performers who played stars like The Drifters, Supremes, Olivia Newton-John, Cher, and many others, November 1998 Photo: Waistell

