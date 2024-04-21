Sheffield retro: 14 happy photos look back at when Sheffield hosted football's Euro 96

As Euro 24 nears, we look back in pictures of when Sheffield hosted Euro 96
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Apr 2024, 05:45 BST

It was a celebration of football all across Sheffield!

Back in 1996, the eyes of the football world turned to the city, as Hillsborough Stadium, home of Sheffield Wednesday, became one of the venues for Euro 96.

With the holders Denmark playing all their group games in the city, Scandinavian fans made a bee line for South Yorkshire, filling up the hotels, and with many fans turning to campsites and local families.

It also brought fans to the city from Portugal and Turkey, who also played games in Sheffield, and big events and parades in the city centre.

And all across the city, colourful banners appeared to mark the tournament.

We have put together a gallery showing scenes from the city during the competition in 1996, with the 2024 tournament due to start in Munich on June 14.

England will be among the teams in action.

14 pictures to bring back memories of Euro 96 in Sheffield. Photo: National World / Picture Sheffield

1. Euro 96 in Sheffield

14 pictures to bring back memories of Euro 96 in Sheffield. Photo: National World / Picture Sheffield

Police officer among the fans at Hillsborough for Euro 96. Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Meeting the police

Police officer among the fans at Hillsborough for Euro 96. Photo: Steve Ellis

Silvia Farto and Jose Santos of Portugal with Thomas Diechmann and Henrik Laurtzen from Denmark camping on the Sheffield Tigers Rugby Union pitch at Dore, Sheffield for Euro 96. Photo: Chris Lawton, National World

3. Fans camping at Dore

Silvia Farto and Jose Santos of Portugal with Thomas Diechmann and Henrik Laurtzen from Denmark camping on the Sheffield Tigers Rugby Union pitch at Dore, Sheffield for Euro 96. Photo: Chris Lawton, National World

Pupils at Herries school who got free tickets for one of the Euro 96 match at Hillsborough. Photo Stuart Hastings

4. Free tickets

Pupils at Herries school who got free tickets for one of the Euro 96 match at Hillsborough. Photo Stuart Hastings

