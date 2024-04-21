It was a celebration of football all across Sheffield!

Back in 1996, the eyes of the football world turned to the city, as Hillsborough Stadium, home of Sheffield Wednesday, became one of the venues for Euro 96.

With the holders Denmark playing all their group games in the city, Scandinavian fans made a bee line for South Yorkshire, filling up the hotels, and with many fans turning to campsites and local families.

It also brought fans to the city from Portugal and Turkey, who also played games in Sheffield, and big events and parades in the city centre.

And all across the city, colourful banners appeared to mark the tournament.

We have put together a gallery showing scenes from the city during the competition in 1996, with the 2024 tournament due to start in Munich on June 14.

England will be among the teams in action.

Euro 96 in Sheffield 14 pictures to bring back memories of Euro 96 in Sheffield.

Meeting the police Police officer among the fans at Hillsborough for Euro 96.

Fans camping at Dore Silvia Farto and Jose Santos of Portugal with Thomas Diechmann and Henrik Laurtzen from Denmark camping on the Sheffield Tigers Rugby Union pitch at Dore, Sheffield for Euro 96.