News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 14 great photos of popular pub landlords and landladies from the 80s, 90s and 2000s

Everyone has their favourite pub in Sheffield, but it’s the landlords and landladies who make them what they are.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

So let’s raise a glass to these publicans pictured at boozers across the city during the 80s, 90s and noughties for keeping us watered and in many cases fed over the years, and providing the setting for countless great nights out.

We’ve trawled the archives to bring you these photos from across the decades of pub landlords and landladies in Sheffield. How many of the watering holes and the people pictured do you recognise?

1. Red Lion

The Red Lion pub, Charles Street, Sheffield, where Landlord Simon Gagg and bar staff member Margaret Lewin are seen behind the bar with some of the real ales on offer including Easy Rider from the Kelham Island Brewery, and Moonshine from the Abbeydale Brewery

Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales

2. The George Inn

The George Inn, Market Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield, where landlord Wayne Hodgkins is seen with Anne-Marie Ball, the assistant manager, in the bar decorated for the St Patrick's Day party

Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales

3. The Ball Inn

Phillip Johnson, landlord of the Ball Inn, on Myrtle Road, Sheffield

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. The Robin Hood

Landlady Keeley Ayres behind the bar at The Robin Hood, on Greaves Lane, Stannington, Sheffield

Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4