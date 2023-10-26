News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

Sheffield retro: 14 frighteningly good photos showing Halloween fun in Sheffield through the years

We dare you to take a look back in time with these spooky photos showing Halloween celebrations in Sheffield over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 26th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Our ghostly gallery of retro photographs shows people getting in the Halloween spirit by dressing as everything from witches and skeletons to pumpkins.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

Halloween activities at Centre in the Park, Norfolk Park, Sheffield. Apple-bobbing is one of the games enjoyed. From left, Imogen Pass, Eliza Pass, Alice Corris, and at the back, Frances Pass, October 2010

1. Centre in the Park

Halloween activities at Centre in the Park, Norfolk Park, Sheffield. Apple-bobbing is one of the games enjoyed. From left, Imogen Pass, Eliza Pass, Alice Corris, and at the back, Frances Pass, October 2010 Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Royal Oak Halloween party, Earsham Street, are, left to right, landlady Melanie Cannetti, Darren Slimm and Berni Finnerty, October 1998

2. Fun at the Royal Oak

Pictured at the Royal Oak Halloween party, Earsham Street, are, left to right, landlady Melanie Cannetti, Darren Slimm and Berni Finnerty, October 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
This spooky lot from the Admiral Rodney Pub are about to go on a Halloween treasure hunt. Left to right are Diane Wormdald, Carole Baugh and Corinne Hall, October 31, 1996

3. When shall we three meet again...

This spooky lot from the Admiral Rodney Pub are about to go on a Halloween treasure hunt. Left to right are Diane Wormdald, Carole Baugh and Corinne Hall, October 31, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Fright Night held in the Sheffield City centre for Halloween are, Rebecca and Shaun Pearson, Stephanie Shepherd, and Adam and Natasha Polocki, October 31, 2001

4. Fright Night

Pictured at the Fright Night held in the Sheffield City centre for Halloween are, Rebecca and Shaun Pearson, Stephanie Shepherd, and Adam and Natasha Polocki, October 31, 2001 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield