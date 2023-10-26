We dare you to take a look back in time with these spooky photos showing Halloween celebrations in Sheffield over the years.
Our ghostly gallery of retro photographs shows people getting in the Halloween spirit by dressing as everything from witches and skeletons to pumpkins.
Do you recognise anyone you know?
1. Centre in the Park
Halloween activities at Centre in the Park, Norfolk Park, Sheffield. Apple-bobbing is one of the games enjoyed. From left, Imogen Pass, Eliza Pass, Alice Corris, and at the back, Frances Pass, October 2010 Photo: Sarah Washbourn
2. Fun at the Royal Oak
Pictured at the Royal Oak Halloween party, Earsham Street, are, left to right, landlady Melanie Cannetti, Darren Slimm and Berni Finnerty, October 1998 Photo: Paul Chappells
3. When shall we three meet again...
This spooky lot from the Admiral Rodney Pub are about to go on a Halloween treasure hunt. Left to right are Diane Wormdald, Carole Baugh and Corinne Hall, October 31, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells
4. Fright Night
Pictured at the Fright Night held in the Sheffield City centre for Halloween are, Rebecca and Shaun Pearson, Stephanie Shepherd, and Adam and Natasha Polocki, October 31, 2001 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)