Schools have finished for the summer, meaning six weeks of freedom for children in Sheffield as they relax and have fun with their friends and family.
We have unearthed these 14 fascinating photos showing how youngsters in years gone by used to have fun.
Take a look and enjoy taking a step back in time to what Sheffield used to be like.
1. On the swings
Children in a playground at Herdings, Sheffield, 1969
Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Busy roundabout
How many kids can you get on a roundabout? Children at Countess Road, playground, Sheffield (1962)
Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Adventure
Children having fun at the Pearl Street adventure playground, Sharrow, Sheffield, in the late 1970's Picture: submitted by Veronica Taylor Photo: Veronica Taylor
4. Climbing fun
The children's playground at Crookes Valley Park, June 15, 1976
Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd