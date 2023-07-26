News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 fantastic photos showing how kids had fun in bygone years

Schools have finished for the summer, meaning six weeks of freedom for children in Sheffield as they relax and have fun with their friends and family.
By Jane Salt
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST

We have unearthed these 14 fascinating photos showing how youngsters in years gone by used to have fun.

Take a look and enjoy taking a step back in time to what Sheffield used to be like.

Children in a playground at Herdings, Sheffield, 1969 Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

1. On the swings

Children in a playground at Herdings, Sheffield, 1969 Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

How many kids can you get on a roundabout? Children at Countess Road, playground, Sheffield (1962) Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Busy roundabout

How many kids can you get on a roundabout? Children at Countess Road, playground, Sheffield (1962) Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Children having fun at the Pearl Street adventure playground, Sharrow, Sheffield, in the late 1970's Picture: submitted by Veronica Taylor

3. Adventure

Children having fun at the Pearl Street adventure playground, Sharrow, Sheffield, in the late 1970's Picture: submitted by Veronica Taylor Photo: Veronica Taylor

The children's playground at Crookes Valley Park, June 15, 1976 Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Climbing fun

The children's playground at Crookes Valley Park, June 15, 1976 Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

