News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield retro: 14 emotional photos looking back at Remembrance Day services in Sheffield

These emotionally charged photos look back at how Sheffield has paid its respects over the years on Remembrance Day.
By Jane Salt
Published 11th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 as hostilities formally ended ‘at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month’ of 1918.

Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of wearing a remembrance poppy) is a memorial day observed since the end of the First World War in 1919 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty

Old soldiers on the march at the Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Barkers Pool in November 1999

1. On the march

Old soldiers on the march at the Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Barkers Pool in November 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
The Salvation Army band take part in the Remembrance service held at the Cenotaph, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, Sunday November 9, 2003

2. Band

The Salvation Army band take part in the Remembrance service held at the Cenotaph, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, Sunday November 9, 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
People in attendance at the rededication of the memorial plaques at the Post Office in Castle House look over them in their new home before the ceremony begins, November 11, 1999

3. Memorial plaques

People in attendance at the rededication of the memorial plaques at the Post Office in Castle House look over them in their new home before the ceremony begins, November 11, 1999 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
11 o'clock at the Cenotaph, Barkers Pool, November 11, 2003

4. 11 o'clock

11 o'clock at the Cenotaph, Barkers Pool, November 11, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield