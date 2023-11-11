Sheffield retro: 14 emotional photos looking back at Remembrance Day services in Sheffield
These emotionally charged photos look back at how Sheffield has paid its respects over the years on Remembrance Day.
By Jane Salt
Published 11th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 as hostilities formally ended ‘at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month’ of 1918.
Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of wearing a remembrance poppy) is a memorial day observed since the end of the First World War in 1919 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty
1 / 4