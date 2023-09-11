Retro takes a nostalgic look back at Sheffield’s busy Dixon Lane in the past with its many shops, market traders and shoppers.
These 14 black and white photos from the 50s, 60s and 70s show the road teeming with shoppers as numerous street traders peddle their wares.
Do you remember some of these market traders and shops on Sheffield’s Dixon Lane?
1. Shopping crowd
Dixon Lane, Sheffield in 1950 - The caption on this old photograph reads "There's something lively and "matey" about a shopping crowd. Let's keep the town alive a little later, on Saturdays at any rate". Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Rock Tavern
Our picture shows Dixon Lane in 1967 with the Rock Tavern, Kings Bacon Shop and the Norfolk Arms public house on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Traffic
Dixon Lane was busy with cars, buses and market traders in August 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Fruit & Veg
George Garrett and Matthew Clark (right) serve a customer from their fruit and vegetable stall in Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in November 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers