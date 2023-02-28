Last orders have been called at these pubs and bars over the years that will be fondly remembered by many Sheffielders.
From The Albert on Division Street to The Athol Hotel on Charles Street, which ones do you miss the most and why?
1. The Albert
The Albert was situated at 1-3 Division Street. This pub closed in 1988 and was subsequently demolished
2. The Barleycorn
The Barleycorn was situated on Cambridge Street. Following closure this pub was later used as the City Bar and Henrys Bar.
3. The Athol Hotel
The Athol Hotel was situated at 19 Charles Street. The above photo shows the rear entrance.
4. The Bell Hotel
The Bell Hotel was situated on Fitzalan Square. This pub closed in 1974.
