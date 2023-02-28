News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pubs and bars we have loved and lost from The Albert to The Athol Hotel

Last orders have been called at these pubs and bars over the years that will be fondly remembered by many Sheffielders.

By Lee Peace
51 minutes ago

From The Albert on Division Street to The Athol Hotel on Charles Street, which ones do you miss the most and why?

1. The Albert

The Albert was situated at 1-3 Division Street. This pub closed in 1988 and was subsequently demolished

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

2. The Barleycorn

The Barleycorn was situated on Cambridge Street. Following closure this pub was later used as the City Bar and Henrys Bar.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

3. The Athol Hotel

The Athol Hotel was situated at 19 Charles Street. The above photo shows the rear entrance.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

4. The Bell Hotel

The Bell Hotel was situated on Fitzalan Square. This pub closed in 1974.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

Sheffield