Sheffield retro: 13 pictures to transport you back to 1995

Here we are taking a look back at 1995.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

These 13 pictures will take you back in time to the mid-90s. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

1. Def Leppard

Def Leppard live at the Wapentake, Sheffield, October 5, 1995

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Stones

The crowd enjoying the Rolling Stones concert at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 9, 1995

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Marti

Marti Caine unveils a plaque at the Top Rank, Sheffield, commemorating Joseph Rodgers and Sons Limited, Cutlery Manufacturers, to mark the site of the old cutlery firm ... January 1995

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Freezing

The Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate freezes over in December 1995

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

