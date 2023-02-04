Here we are taking a look back at 1995.
These 13 pictures will take you back in time to the mid-90s. Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Def Leppard
Def Leppard live at the Wapentake, Sheffield, October 5, 1995
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Stones
The crowd enjoying the Rolling Stones concert at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, July 9, 1995
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Marti
Marti Caine unveils a plaque at the Top Rank, Sheffield, commemorating Joseph Rodgers and Sons Limited, Cutlery Manufacturers, to mark the site of the old cutlery firm ... January 1995
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Freezing
The Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate freezes over in December 1995
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers