Sheffield retro: 13 pictures to transport you back to 1986 including Sheffield Forgemasters, the World Snooker Championship and Silverdale School

From the World Snooker Championships to Forgemasters – here’s 13 pictures to bring back memories of Sheffield in 1986.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

Do you recognise anyone in these images?

1. Turkeys for sale

Christmas shoppers in the Castle Fish Market in 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Back to work

Workers at Sheffield Forgemasters head back to work after a 16-week strike in January 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Rock band

Rock band " Mr President" at the Input Studios...April 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. Snooker Champ

Joe Johnson lifts the trophy at the 1986 World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible Theatre

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

