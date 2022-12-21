News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 13 pictures to take you right back to 1989

These 13 pictures will take you back to 1989.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. Kylie

Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield in October 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Kidnapped

Pupils kidnap headmaster Frank Abel and shoot him with water pistols at King Ecgbert School, Sheffield, in aid of Comic Relief 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Protest

Protesters register their protest against the housing bill on the steps of Sheffield Town Hall in January 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Taxi Santas

Taxi drivers dressed as Father Christmas to raise funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital, seen here with children from Meynell School....Colin Beard and Lawrence Churchill are the drivers, December 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield