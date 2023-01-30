News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Helen Sharman pictured at Gleadless School, January 26, 1993 Helen became the first person from the UK in space on 18th May 1991, when she launched into space for an eight day mission orbiting the Earth
Helen Sharman pictured at Gleadless School, January 26, 1993 Helen became the first person from the UK in space on 18th May 1991, when she launched into space for an eight day mission orbiting the Earth

Sheffield retro: 13 pictures to take you back to 1993

Here we are looking back at what was in the news in 1993.

By Jane Salt
2 minutes ago

These 13 pictures from our archive will bring back memories from 1993 – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1. Railway Founders' Club

The launch of the South Yorkshire Railway Founders' Club at the South Yorkshire Railway, Meadowhall, Sheffield, January 1993. There were 45 preserved locomotives at the site, owned by the society and individuals. The line was built in 1847 and was used by passengers until 1958

Photo: YPN

Photo Sales

2. Ski Village

Eddie the Eagle Edwards at Sheffield Ski Village, August 1993

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Protest

Parents and pupils protest against the proposed closure of Meersbrook Bank Junior School... June 1993

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. New wing

Princess Margaret with staff and patients at the Firth Wing at the Northern General Hospital which she officially opened on October 11, 1993

Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield