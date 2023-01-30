Here we are looking back at what was in the news in 1993.
These 13 pictures from our archive will bring back memories from 1993 – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. Railway Founders' Club
The launch of the South Yorkshire Railway Founders' Club at the South Yorkshire Railway, Meadowhall, Sheffield, January 1993. There were 45 preserved locomotives at the site, owned by the society and individuals. The line was built in 1847 and was used by passengers until 1958
2. Ski Village
Eddie the Eagle Edwards at Sheffield Ski Village, August 1993
3. Protest
Parents and pupils protest against the proposed closure of Meersbrook Bank Junior School... June 1993
4. New wing
Princess Margaret with staff and patients at the Firth Wing at the Northern General Hospital which she officially opened on October 11, 1993
