There was a lot happening in Sheffield in 1990.
From Oliver Reed captured on camera to poll tax protests, our 13 fascinating pictures here will transport you right back to the start of a new decade.
1. Oliver Reed
Actor and film star Oliver Reed is caught on camera at the relaunch of Clay Lane Social Working Men's Club in December 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Supertram
The long-awaited launch of supertram in Sheffield in December 1990
Photo: Julia Rodgerson
3. Protest
Broomhill residents protesting against the poll tax, in April 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. City Hall
English heavy metal band Iron Maiden perform at Sheffield City Hall in October 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers