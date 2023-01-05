News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pictures to take you back to 1990 - including a visit by actor Oliver Reed

There was a lot happening in Sheffield in 1990.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

From Oliver Reed captured on camera to poll tax protests, our 13 fascinating pictures here will transport you right back to the start of a new decade.

1. Oliver Reed

Actor and film star Oliver Reed is caught on camera at the relaunch of Clay Lane Social Working Men's Club in December 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Supertram

The long-awaited launch of supertram in Sheffield in December 1990

Photo: Julia Rodgerson

3. Protest

Broomhill residents protesting against the poll tax, in April 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. City Hall

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden perform at Sheffield City Hall in October 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

