Ecclesall Road is one of Sheffield’s best known streets – and has been seen for many years as the go to place for a night out if you fancy a change from the city centre.
Many places have been doing a roaring trade for years, such as the Nursery Tavern. But there are also new places opening up on ‘Eccy Road’ – such as Zaap Thai.
Here we take a look at the ever changing face of Ecclesall Road with a delve into the Star picture archives.
1. Did you shop at Mistletoe on Ecclesall Road back in the 1970s?
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Shopping on Ecclesall Road in the 1980s
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Italian week competiton winners at Safeway, Ecclesall Road. Main prizewinner Ron Jepson right front with store Manager Dave Riby left front and other winners L to R rear Doreen Andrew, Barbara Kirk, Val Hicklin and Tony and Yvonne Lazenby, July 6 2001
Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
4. Ward's Brewery Open Day Ecclesall Road, 5th September 1993
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers