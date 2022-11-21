Here is a selection of pictures looking at the streets, buildings and people of Walkley over the years.
How many of these places and faces do you remember?
1. Yo-yo
Yo-yo's at Walkley - left to right Clive Pickering, Johnathan Pickering, James Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Stephen Pickering and and Natalie Pickering - June 1989
Photo: Dennis Lound
2. Hartley's
Herbalist Percy Hartley at work in his Walkley shop, August 1981
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Cubs
242nd Walkley Ebenezer Cub Scouts during their car wash service in the car park at Walkley Medical Centre: David Fowleston, Robert Else, Mark Lilley, Leon Lakin, Gina McLennan and helper Beryl Carney, 1985
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. School
Burgoyne Road School, Walkley, 1928/9
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers