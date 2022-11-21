News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pictures that perfectly capture the people and places of Walkley in years gone by

Here is a selection of pictures looking at the streets, buildings and people of Walkley over the years.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

How many of these places and faces do you remember?

1. Yo-yo

Yo-yo's at Walkley - left to right Clive Pickering, Johnathan Pickering, James Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Stephen Pickering and and Natalie Pickering - June 1989

Photo: Dennis Lound

2. Hartley's

Herbalist Percy Hartley at work in his Walkley shop, August 1981

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Cubs

242nd Walkley Ebenezer Cub Scouts during their car wash service in the car park at Walkley Medical Centre: David Fowleston, Robert Else, Mark Lilley, Leon Lakin, Gina McLennan and helper Beryl Carney, 1985

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. School

Burgoyne Road School, Walkley, 1928/9

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield