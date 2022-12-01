A search of our archives brings you these 13 pictures that perfectly capture city life in 1986.
Can you find anyone you know in these pictures?
1. GPO
A queue at the General Post Office, Fitzalan Square, in 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Cubs
Cub Scouts at Division Street Fire Station poised with buckets in front of the old fire pump with one of the fire crews from Division Street, June 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. H L Brown
The official opening of the H L Brown new shop in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, was performed by TV star, Jan Francis, when she was welcomed by Mr Michael Frampton (Managing Director and great grandson of the founder). Jan was wearing £250,000 of jewellery for the visit on 2nd May 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Redgates
Redgates toy store picturedin 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers