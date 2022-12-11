News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pictures that perfectly capture city life back in 1987

We have dug out this collection of pictures to transport you back to Sheffield in 1987.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

1. Hendo's

Our picture shows owner, Constance Freeman, centre, with manager, Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer, Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in March1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. HMS Sheffield

Deck plates for HMS Sheffield were handed over at the Darwin's Castings Factory, Templeborough, in September 1987. Our picture shows, from left, Cdr Tim Emms, Machine Shop Foreman, Mr Ian Greig, General Manager, Mr John Wardsworth and the Director, Mr Don Berridge

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Harringtons

The shirt department of Harrington's in the Castle Market in June 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Bowls champions

Winners of the bowls final at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, August 8 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

