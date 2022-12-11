We have dug out this collection of pictures to transport you back to Sheffield in 1987.
Do they bring back good memories?
1. Hendo's
Our picture shows owner, Constance Freeman, centre, with manager, Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer, Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in March1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. HMS Sheffield
Deck plates for HMS Sheffield were handed over at the Darwin's Castings Factory, Templeborough, in September 1987. Our picture shows, from left, Cdr Tim Emms, Machine Shop Foreman, Mr Ian Greig, General Manager, Mr John Wardsworth and the Director, Mr Don Berridge
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Harringtons
The shirt department of Harrington's in the Castle Market in June 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Bowls champions
Winners of the bowls final at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, August 8 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers