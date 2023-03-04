News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 13 pictures showing how West Street has changed over the years

These 13 pictures from our archive look back at a very different West Street from the one we know today.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

These old photographs show just how much the famous street has changed over the years.

1. Shops

Shops on West Street, Sheffield, in 1967, including Bradwells, Francis Sinclair, Wilsons, Shaws and Boots Chemist

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Tobacconists

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962.... Ariston Tobacconists, Billy's, Marjorie Dalton hair salon, etc.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield - 9 October 1968 Pictured Marjorie Dalton - J Pollard - Barclays Bank - Ariston Tobacconists - Clarks of Retford etc.

Junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield - 9 October 1968

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Sharman's

Sharman, Grocers, West Street, January 1961

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
SheffieldWest Street