These 13 pictures from our archive look back at a very different West Street from the one we know today.
These old photographs show just how much the famous street has changed over the years.
1. Shops
Shops on West Street, Sheffield, in 1967, including Bradwells, Francis Sinclair, Wilsons, Shaws and Boots Chemist
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Tobacconists
West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962.... Ariston Tobacconists, Billy's, Marjorie Dalton hair salon, etc.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield - 9 October 1968
Pictured Marjorie Dalton - J Pollard - Barclays Bank - Ariston Tobacconists - Clarks of Retford etc.
Junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield - 9 October 1968
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Sharman's
Sharman, Grocers, West Street, January 1961
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers