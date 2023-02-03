Here we are taking a look back at how Broomhill over the years over the years.
A search of our archives brings you these 13 pictures.
1. Billy Bragg
Singer, songwriter and activist, Billy Bragg, sings 'Take Down the Union Jack' at Record Collector, Broomhill, May 21, 2002
Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Helen Shapiro
Singer Helen Shapiro opening the "Love From" card shop in Broomhill, Sheffield, March 20, 1984
Photo: Sheffield newspapers
3. Record Collector
Barry Everard, at Record Collector, Broomhill, August 1996
Photo: Peter Hague
4. Do you remember Truelove's?
Inside the HH Truelove fashion store on Whitham Road, Broomhill, in 1997
Photo: Barry Richardson staff