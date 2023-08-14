News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pictures show how ever-popular Ecclesall Road has changed over the years

Ecclesall Road is one of Sheffield’s best known streets – and has been seen for many years as the go to place for a night out if you fancy a change from the city centre.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST

Many places have been doing a roaring trade for years, such as the Nursery Tavern. But there are also new places opening up all the time as the ever-popular road continues to attract the crowds

Here we take a look at the ever changing face of Ecclesall Road with a delve into the Star picture archives.

Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road, August 1997.

1. Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road, August 1997

Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road, August 1997. Photo: Paul Chappells

Shopping on Ecclesall Road in the 1980s

2. Shopping on Ecclesall Road in the 1980s

Shopping on Ecclesall Road in the 1980s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Did you shop at Mistletoe on Ecclesall Road back in the 1970s?

3. Did you shop at Mistletoe on Ecclesall Road back in the 1970s?

Did you shop at Mistletoe on Ecclesall Road back in the 1970s? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Italian week competiton winners at Safeway, Ecclesall Road. Main prizewinner Ron Jepson right front with store Manager Dave Riby left front and other winners L to R rear Doreen Andrew, Barbara Kirk, Val Hicklin and Tony and Yvonne Lazenby, July 6 2001.

4. Italian week competiton winners at Safeway, Ecclesall Road. Main prizewinner Ron Jepson right front with store Manager Dave Riby left front and other winners L to R rear Doreen Andrew, Barbara Kirk, Val Hicklin and Tony and Yvonne Lazenby, July 6 2001

Italian week competiton winners at Safeway, Ecclesall Road. Main prizewinner Ron Jepson right front with store Manager Dave Riby left front and other winners L to R rear Doreen Andrew, Barbara Kirk, Val Hicklin and Tony and Yvonne Lazenby, July 6 2001. Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

