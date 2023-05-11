News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 pictures looking back at swimming baths over the years

Here we are taking a dive into looking back at swimming baths around the city over the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 11th May 2023, 04:45 BST

What are your memories of going for a swim at leisure facilities in the city over the years?

Sheffield Keep Fit Branch at their Swimming Gala in 1979 at Heeley Baths - not a nice way to treat the chairwoman! Submitted by Pam Deniff

1. Heeley

Sheffield Keep Fit Branch at their Swimming Gala in 1979 at Heeley Baths - not a nice way to treat the chairwoman! Submitted by Pam Deniff Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Fun at Attercliffe Swimming Baths in 1982

2. Attercliffe

Fun at Attercliffe Swimming Baths in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The re-opening of Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield, after renovation by David Leigh (Sheffield City S.C.), June 29, 1974

3. Renovation

The re-opening of Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield, after renovation by David Leigh (Sheffield City S.C.), June 29, 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The roof of the mixed bathing pool at Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield, with a net slung underneath to catch falling pieces of the roof... the roof is unsafe and is falling in, July 3, 1969

4. Unsafe

The roof of the mixed bathing pool at Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield, with a net slung underneath to catch falling pieces of the roof... the roof is unsafe and is falling in, July 3, 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

