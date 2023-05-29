News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 photos that show just how much the Steel City has changed over the years

A search of our archives brings you these 15 pictures of Sheffield in days gone by.
By Lee Peace
Published 6th Feb 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Today we look back at how the streets of Sheffield have changed over the decades. Who can remember the bandstand on The Moor or the days before it was pedestrianised?

Or what about the bakers’ strike of 1977 when huge queues formed in the streets as people lined up for a loaf of bread?

The incredible photos also show how busy the city centre used to be when shops such as British Home Stores attracted the crowds.

Take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.

Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983

1. Bandstand

Do you remember the bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield? Pictured here in 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A night time view of some of the shops on Pinstone Street in July 1965

2. Pinstone Street

A night time view of some of the shops on Pinstone Street in July 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson in 1973

3. High Street

The shops in High Street, Sheffield, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A busy Fargate pictured in July 1974. Do you remember the subway?

4. Fargate

A busy Fargate pictured in July 1974. Do you remember the subway? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

