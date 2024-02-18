News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 nostalgic pictures showing how West Street has changed over the years

These pictures from The Star’s archive look back at a very different West Street from the one we know today.
By Jane Salt
Published 18th Feb 2024, 17:22 GMT

The old photographs show just how much the famous Sheffield street has changed over the years.

Shops on West Street, Sheffield, in 1967, including Bradwells, Francis Sinclair, Wilsons, Shaws and Boots Chemist

1. Shops

Shops on West Street, Sheffield, in 1967, including Bradwells, Francis Sinclair, Wilsons, Shaws and Boots Chemist Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962.... Ariston Tobacconists, Billy's, Marjorie Dalton hair salon, etc.

2. Tobacconists

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962.... Ariston Tobacconists, Billy's, Marjorie Dalton hair salon, etc. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield - 9 October 1968

3. Junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield - 9 October 1968 Pictured Marjorie Dalton - J Pollard - Barclays Bank - Ariston Tobacconists - Clarks of Retford etc.

Junction of West Street and Glossop Road, Sheffield - 9 October 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sharman, Grocers, West Street, January 1961

4. Sharman's

Sharman, Grocers, West Street, January 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

