Sheffield retro: 13 beguiling photos of the city lit up in stunning style at night in the 1980s and 90s
Sheffield is a beautiful city but it can look even more stunning after dark, with its bright lights dazzling.
By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
It is transformed after nightfall, with the cityscape taking on a new character and the illuminations lending even industrial sites a rare beauty as they are bathed in the artificial glow.
These photos were all taken at night during the 1980s and 1990s, and they show the city at its best during those decades, with a number of lost landmarks among the buildings lit up in style.
All the photos featured in this gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com/.
