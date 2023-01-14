News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 beguiling photos of the city lit up in stunning style at night in the 1980s and 90s

Sheffield is a beautiful city but it can look even more stunning after dark, with its bright lights dazzling.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

It is transformed after nightfall, with the cityscape taking on a new character and the illuminations lending even industrial sites a rare beauty as they are bathed in the artificial glow.

These photos were all taken at night during the 1980s and 1990s, and they show the city at its best during those decades, with a number of lost landmarks among the buildings lit up in style.

All the photos featured in this gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com/.

1. Chapel Walk

Chapel Walk in Sheffield city centre pictured after dark in July 1983

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. View from Park Hill

Night-time view of the Nunnery area of Sheffield, including the Royal Victoria Hotel, from Park Hill, in 1987

Photo: Philip Roy Paramore/Picture Sheffield

3. Spectacular sunset

A spectacular sunset bathes Sheffield's old Don Valley Stadium in light during the Lucozade Games in August 1992

Photo: D.B.S. Graphics/Picture Sheffield

4. Park Square Roundabout

Park Square Roundabout, Pond Street and Sheaf Market in Sheffield lit up at night in 1981

Photo: Philip Roy Paramore/Picture Sheffield

