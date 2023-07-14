These photos from The Star’s archives show people enjoying big nights out at venues around Sheffield, including the Adelphi and The Leadmill.
Do you recognise any faces in this retro photo gallery?
1. At the beach
Sally and Toby were at 'Brighton Beach' in September 2003
Picture Jon Enoch, Sheffield Newspapers Photo: ©Jon Enoch
2. Fans
England fans celebrate Sol Campbell's goal against Sweden in the Lescar pub on Sharrowvale Road, June 2, 2002
Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Dean Atkins staff
3. Revellers
Revellers at the re-opening of the Music Factory in September 1996
Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Paul Ibberson staff
4. Fund raiser
Pictured at the Crystal Bar, Carver Street, Sheffield, where a Casino Night was held to raise funds for a bone scanner machine for Sheffield Children's Hospital. Seen, left to right, are Marian Pink, Gina Hine, Sarah Turner, Lindsey Kent, September 2008
Picture Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Michael Waistell staff