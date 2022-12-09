A search of our archives brings you these 11 fascinating pictures showing life in Sheffield in 1988.
1. On parade
Sheffield Firemen on parade at the Division Street fire station for the last time before closure, February 1988
2. Sheaf Line Bus Company
Staff of the Sheaf Line Bus Company who run their business from the Old Tram Depot, Attercliffe Common, where the building is under a compulsory purchase order from the council, 1988
3. George Senior
George Senior & Sons Limited, Steel Manufacturers, Ponds Forge, Sheffield, pictured iin April 1988, on the site of the soon to be built swimming pool
4. Pie crust
The huge Denby Dale pie crust leaves Sheffield..September 4, 1988
