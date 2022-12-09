News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield retro: 11 unique pictures to take you right back to 1988

A search of our archives brings you these 11 fascinating pictures showing life in Sheffield in 1988.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

Can you spot anyone you know in the images? Do they bring back good memories?

1. On parade

Sheffield Firemen on parade at the Division Street fire station for the last time before closure, February 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Sheaf Line Bus Company

Staff of the Sheaf Line Bus Company who run their business from the Old Tram Depot, Attercliffe Common, where the building is under a compulsory purchase order from the council, 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. George Senior

George Senior & Sons Limited, Steel Manufacturers, Ponds Forge, Sheffield, pictured iin April 1988, on the site of the soon to be built swimming pool

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Pie crust

The huge Denby Dale pie crust leaves Sheffield..September 4, 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield