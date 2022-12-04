News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield retro: 11 time capsule images to transport you back to 1986 including Owls hat-trick hero Carl Shutt

A search of our archives brings you these 11 pictures from 1986.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

There’s some famous faces here, plus events that took place in the city that year including a major boxing match.

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. Fletchers

Staff at Fletchers wave goodbye as Princess Anne leaves after a visit to the bakery in May 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Satellite

King Edward VII school pupils pictured with their satellite dish in October 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Division Street

The Joy fashion store, Division Street, Sheffield, pictured in April1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Milkman

Our picture shows Terry Needham who might have been the fastest milkman to take part in the Sheffield Half Marathon, April 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield