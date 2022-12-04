A search of our archives brings you these 11 pictures from 1986.
There’s some famous faces here, plus events that took place in the city that year including a major boxing match.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Fletchers
Staff at Fletchers wave goodbye as Princess Anne leaves after a visit to the bakery in May 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Satellite
King Edward VII school pupils pictured with their satellite dish in October 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Division Street
The Joy fashion store, Division Street, Sheffield, pictured in April1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Milkman
Our picture shows Terry Needham who might have been the fastest milkman to take part in the Sheffield Half Marathon, April 1986
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers