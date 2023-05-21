News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 rarely seen old photos of Sheffield in 1923 show how city has changed over last century

Sheffield city centre is undergoing a major transformation at the moment, with cranes looming large on the skyline.

By Robert Cumber
Published 21st May 2023, 04:45 BST

As the new buildings take shape, these historic photos from 1923 show just how much Sheffield has changed over the last century. Abbeydale Road, Barker’s Pool and Sheffield railway station are just some of the familiar locations looking very different in these black and white photos taken 100 years ago.

How many of the sites pictured in this retro photo gallery, many of which have undergone a dramatic transformation since these photos were taken, can you recognise? All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

A traffic sign for the A61 at the junction of Paternoster Row and Leadmill Road, in Sheffield city centre, in July 1923.

1. Adverts

A traffic sign for the A61 at the junction of Paternoster Row and Leadmill Road, in Sheffield city centre, in July 1923. Photo: Picture Sheffield

This striking photo from July 7, 1923 shows veteran members of Sheffield City Battalion lined up outside Midland Station before marching to Weston Park for the unveiling of the York and Lancaster memorial

2. Veterans at railway station

This striking photo from July 7, 1923 shows veteran members of Sheffield City Battalion lined up outside Midland Station before marching to Weston Park for the unveiling of the York and Lancaster memorial Photo: Picture Sheffield

Shops on Barker's Pool, known as Pool Place, in Sheffield city centre, prior to demolition in preparation for the war memorial. Also visible is the old 'Iron Man' Public lavatory.

3. Barker's Pool shops

Shops on Barker's Pool, known as Pool Place, in Sheffield city centre, prior to demolition in preparation for the war memorial. Also visible is the old 'Iron Man' Public lavatory. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The beginning of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, at the junction with London Road, showing the tram terminus and a dentist practice belonging to John Dennell, in January 1923

4. Abbeydale Road

The beginning of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, at the junction with London Road, showing the tram terminus and a dentist practice belonging to John Dennell, in January 1923 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Jill Dalton

