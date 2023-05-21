Sheffield retro: 11 rarely seen old photos of Sheffield in 1923 show how city has changed over last century
Sheffield city centre is undergoing a major transformation at the moment, with cranes looming large on the skyline.
By Robert Cumber
Published 21st May 2023, 04:45 BST
As the new buildings take shape, these historic photos from 1923 show just how much Sheffield has changed over the last century. Abbeydale Road, Barker’s Pool and Sheffield railway station are just some of the familiar locations looking very different in these black and white photos taken 100 years ago.
How many of the sites pictured in this retro photo gallery, many of which have undergone a dramatic transformation since these photos were taken, can you recognise? All the images featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
