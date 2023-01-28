News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 pictures to take you back to 1994

These 11 pictures from our archives look back at life in 1994.

By Jane Salt
2 minutes ago

Do these pictures bring back happy memories?

1. Our Joe

Joe Cocker pictured in Sheffield with a copy of The Star.... September 1994

2. Hole in the Road

The Castle Square 'hole in the road' being filled in with rubble from the demolition of Sheffield's Hyde Park flats, February 23, 1994

3. Book signing

Pictured at W H Smith's, Fargate, Sheffield, where Brian Clough was signing copies of his autobiography. Seen is Brian with Brenda Rhodes from Loxley - November 15, 1994

4. Supertram

Supertram work continuing on Sheffield High Street in June 1994. Can you remember the Saxone shoe shop pictured on the right?

