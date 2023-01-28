These 11 pictures from our archives look back at life in 1994.
Do these pictures bring back happy memories?
1. Our Joe
Joe Cocker pictured in Sheffield with a copy of The Star.... September 1994
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Hole in the Road
The Castle Square 'hole in the road' being filled in with rubble from the demolition of Sheffield's Hyde Park flats, February 23, 1994
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Book signing
Pictured at W H Smith's, Fargate, Sheffield, where Brian Clough was signing copies of his autobiography. Seen is Brian with Brenda Rhodes from Loxley - November 15, 1994
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Supertram
Supertram work continuing on Sheffield High Street in June 1994. Can you remember the Saxone shoe shop pictured on the right?
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers