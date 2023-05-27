News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Sheffield retro: 11 pictures to take you back to 1989 including when The Monkees played at Sheffield City Hall

Here are 11 pictures from our archives to take you back to 1989.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 27th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Did you see The Monkees at Sheffield City Hall? Do these images bring back good memories?

A snapshot of what life was like in Sheffield in 1989

1. Collage Maker-02-Jan-2023-09.03-AM.jpg

A snapshot of what life was like in Sheffield in 1989 Photo: Mix

Photo Sales
American rock and pop band The Monkees pictured in action at Sheffield City Hall, April 6 1989

2. City Hall

American rock and pop band The Monkees pictured in action at Sheffield City Hall, April 6 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Joe Scarborough pictured with children at Malin Bridge Infants School, Sheffield, after unveiling his latest picture in October 1989

3. Picture unveiling

Joe Scarborough pictured with children at Malin Bridge Infants School, Sheffield, after unveiling his latest picture in October 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Workers leave the factory at the end of a shift at George Bassett & Co in 1989

4. George Bassett & Co. Ltd. gate - 12th January 1989

Workers leave the factory at the end of a shift at George Bassett & Co in 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield